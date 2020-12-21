Advertisement

Buena Vista’s Parry McCluer Middle School hands out goodie bags to its families

A Parry McCluer Middle School teacher passes a goodie bag to a student's family at a drive...
A Parry McCluer Middle School teacher passes a goodie bag to a student's family at a drive through event.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Teachers and staff from Parry McCluer Middle School were out front Monday passing out goody bags to the families of their students. Each bag included a movie coupon, some popcorn and candy, a special ornament and a bell to ring on Christmas Eve.

”And it’s to ring, to spread the cheer, the Christmas cheer, and it’s to hopefully ring out the COVID year,” said Principal Debbie Gilbert. “So hopefully when we start 2021, it’s going to be brand new and we’re going to be able to leave some of this stuff behind us.”

Monday would normally have been a day off for the teachers, but they came in to help out all the same.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Visibility could be reduced down to 1/4 mile in spots early Monday morning.
Several fronts expected ahead of Christmas holiday
Nathan Larson, former Va. House of Delegates candidate, arrested during abduction of...
Former Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl
The O'Dells lost almost everything in a house fire in Dublin.
More than $26k raised for Dublin family who lost house and pets in fire days before Christmas
Photo courtesy: AP Images
Three in Christiansburg treated after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

Retired Prof. Ted Delaney stands on Washington and Lee University's Collonade.
Friends and colleagues mourn retired Washington and Lee professor
Roanoke College is delaying the start of their second semester.
Roanoke College delays start of second semester due to COVID concerns and network outages
You will be able to see the planets from your home.
The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn: What you need to know
Students in Wise County will be among the first in Virginia to use a new satellite service from...
Wise County students to use new satellite service for high speed internet