Buena Vista’s Parry McCluer Middle School hands out goodie bags to its families

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Teachers and staff from Parry McCluer Middle School were out front Monday passing out goody bags to the families of their students. Each bag included a movie coupon, some popcorn and candy, a special ornament and a bell to ring on Christmas Eve.

”And it’s to ring, to spread the cheer, the Christmas cheer, and it’s to hopefully ring out the COVID year,” said Principal Debbie Gilbert. “So hopefully when we start 2021, it’s going to be brand new and we’re going to be able to leave some of this stuff behind us.”

Monday would normally have been a day off for the teachers, but they came in to help out all the same.

