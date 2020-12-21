CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccine in long-term care facilities

(WDBJ/CVS Health Release) - CVS Health has launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

Virginia is one of the states that will see the CVS rollout beginning December 28, with 874 facilities targeted.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”

CVS Pharmacy teams plan to make three visits to each long-term care facility “to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster,” said CVS. “The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.”

The vaccines at long-term care facilities are in advance of what the the company said is the eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines at all CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country. Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and there will be a dedicated 800 number for people without online access.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.