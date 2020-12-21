Advertisement

Friends and colleagues mourn retired Washington and Lee professor

Retired Prof. Ted Delaney stands on Washington and Lee University's Collonade.
Retired Prof. Ted Delaney stands on Washington and Lee University's Collonade.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Retired Washington and Lee history professor Ted Delaney died over the weekend after a long battle with cancer.

He was a well-known figure in Lexington, not just because of his position at the school.

Delaney’s remarkable life was remembered last year when Washington and Lee awarded him an honorary degree at the last commencement to be held in person on campus.

“Yours is a story of courage and character, of principle and perseverance, of commitment and civility,” they said in the proclamation. “And we honor you as the embodiment of the spirit and soul of this institution.”

It was a well-known story about a well-loved man.

“Ted was an extraordinary colleague, an extraordinary scholar,” said Prof. Molly Michelmore, head of the History Department at Washington and Lee. “He devoted his life in one way or another to Washington and Lee University. He loved the place, but he was also very willing to recognize where it had failed to live up to its promises, to its sense of itself, and to call them out on it.”

Before becoming a respected professor, Delaney had worked as a janitor at the school, taking courses between shifts as he could afford them until he graduated in his 40s.

“I recognize him as an icon,” said Rev. Reginald Early, President of the Rockbridge NAACP. “I recognize him as an icon because of his contributions, because of the life that he led.”

Early saw him as more than a professor, but as a teacher to all.

“He gave himself so tirelessly to others, and to these organizations, to CARE Rockbridge, to the NAACP,” Early said, “To the point where we have a fund named after him that will support youth initiatives.”

“It reminds us that we need to think more clearly about those relationships between W and L and Lexington,” Michelmore said, “Particularly Black Lexington.”

Lessons that his friends and admirers hope will be carried on.

Early said, “And to say that he will be missed is an understatement, an understatement.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Visibility could be reduced down to 1/4 mile in spots early Monday morning.
Several fronts expected ahead of Christmas holiday
Nathan Larson, former Va. House of Delegates candidate, arrested during abduction of...
Former Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl
The O'Dells lost almost everything in a house fire in Dublin.
More than $26k raised for Dublin family who lost house and pets in fire days before Christmas
Photo courtesy: AP Images
Three in Christiansburg treated after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

A Parry McCluer Middle School teacher passes a goodie bag to a student's family at a drive...
Buena Vista’s Parry McCluer Middle School hands out goodie bags to its families
Roanoke College is delaying the start of their second semester.
Roanoke College delays start of second semester due to COVID concerns and network outages
You will be able to see the planets from your home.
The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn: What you need to know
Students in Wise County will be among the first in Virginia to use a new satellite service from...
Wise County students to use new satellite service for high speed internet