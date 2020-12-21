Goodwill continues to offer virtual job seeker services

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is continuing to offer virtual classes to help folks get hired.

The organization first started hosting these services in March when the pandemic hit our area. On Goodwill’s website, you can find the virtual job seeker services, including classes and information sessions from how to get a job to creating a resume.

Goodwill says they’ve served almost 60,000 individuals this year---close to double the number of people they normally serve in a year.

“They’re open to the public, anyone can take these services, and they’re free, and they’re something you can use to improve yourself,” Chelsea Moran, Marketing and Public Relations Manage for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, said.

Goodwill is soon going to be able to help even more people, with a $10 million donation received from McKenzie Scott.

