Hometown Holiday Helpers: Chyna

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 2020 has not been kind for many of us, including a local mom dealing with health problems, depression and the sudden loss of her child’s father.

For the final Hometown Holiday Helpers segment of 2020, WDBJ7′s Kimberly McBroom introduces a mom and daughter who lost so much this year.

Most nine-year-olds aren’t shy about telling you what they want for Christmas. But Chyna Keith’s daughter, Khyaia, wants something no one can bring her-- the father she lost in an accident in October.

“He was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Greensboro, North Carolina,” said Chyna. “They backed over him on his motorcycle, and took his life that day.”

That tragic loss is one of many reasons this year has been especially tough for mom and daughter.

“It’s been very hard for her,” said Chyna about her daughter. “She’s grieving very, very hard. She can’t focus on school because she’s thinking about her dad.”

Chyna, meanwhile, is battling health problems, including severe stomach issues that kept her from being able to work for most of the year.

“I had my gall bladder removed and we went through that, and I developed diverticulitis, pancreatitis and colitis, and I was in and out of hospitals all together about 35 times before we figured out exactly what was going on.”

With mounting physical health problems, Chyna’s emotional health also went through a downward spiral.

“I went into a state of depression. And I just got to a point where I wanted to end it all, and I didn’t want to live anymore.”

This Christmas was looking bleak, emotionally and financially. That’s why Chyna’s mom, Cynthia Noble, nominated Chyna for Hometown Holiday Helpers.

Noble said, “I tried to hold back the tears... when I was... when I was writing her story. Seeing my grandbaby go through all of the things, the little girl, she talks about her dad so much.”

After reading her submission, Kimberly decided a $700 gift card could make a big difference in this family’s Christmas.

Chyna said her daughter understands times are tough, and hadn’t put much on her Christmas list this year. With WDBJ7′s help, some of those Christmas wishes can now come true.

“She loves LOL dolls. She loves Play Doh and she loves slime. Those are some of the things she’s wanting. And I’m going to get her some clothes and some shoes.”

As for Chyna, she has only one wish this holiday.

“Just to make her happy, that’s all I want.”

