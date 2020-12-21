Advertisement

Mountain Pass Baptist Church lends a helping hand

By Jen Cardone
Dec. 20, 2020
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem church is lending a helping hand to families in need.

Sunday, they passed out queen-sized blankets and stockings filled with goodies for each child who came by at a drive-thru style event. This is the first time Mountain Pass Baptist Church hosted this holiday helping hand event. The pastor says it was important to do something for these families given the COVID situation.

“We didn’t ask for anything to do this and we didn’t try to get anything out of it,” said Pastor Jack Richards. “Our goal is just to give back as Christ gave for us.”

The church helped more than a hundred people at the drive-thru.

