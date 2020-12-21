Advertisement

Nurse at SOVAH Health Danville sees mild allergic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

After receiving the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, one nurse in Danville suffered a mild allergic reaction.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As SOVAH Health Danville and Martinsville received doses of the Pfizer vaccine last Wednesday, Danville’s Vice Mayor and Cardiology Specialist Gary Miller took the first of two doses Thursday.

“Experience a little soreness in the arm and a little bit of a headache into the night and it was gone in 24 hours,” said Miller.

Dr. Miller, who is a member of the medical staff at SOVAH Health Danville, says one of the nurses there experienced an allergic reaction after taking the vaccine.

“This particular person has a history of reactions and really didn’t have a severe reaction but had mild hives, and will not take the second shot,” said Miller.

Pfizer’s website states, “Severe allergic reactions have been reported following the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine during mass vaccination outside of clinical trials.”

That is something SOVAH Health Officials were prepared to handle when administering the vaccine last Thursday.

“We do have staff members here that are going to have their epipen when they take the vaccine; there is a reason you are monitored for 15 minutes after you take it and that is to make sure you don’t have one of those reactions,” said Sovah Health Market Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan.

While allergic reactions to the vaccine are rare, if you have a history of reactions, it’s advised to consult with a doctor before taking it.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

