One person killed, several injured in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Henry County.

Virginia State Police responded to the incident on Route 57 around 3 p.m. December 17.

The driver of a Pontiac Grand Am was going west and attempted to make a left turn, according to police. The driver of a Chevrolet Cavalier tried to pass the car and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Pontiac, 68-year-old Billie B. Nuckles of Axton, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt. Two passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment: a 16-year-old girl for minor injuries and a 16-year-old boy for serious injuries.

The driver of the Cavalier was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt. A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old were taken for treatment of minor injuries.

Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

Scene video courtesy BTW21.

