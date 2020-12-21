Advertisement

One person killed, several injured in Henry County crash

Henry County Fatal Crash, 12-17-2020
Henry County Fatal Crash, 12-17-2020(BTW21)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Henry County.

Virginia State Police responded to the incident on Route 57 around 3 p.m. December 17.

The driver of a Pontiac Grand Am was going west and attempted to make a left turn, according to police. The driver of a Chevrolet Cavalier tried to pass the car and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Pontiac, 68-year-old Billie B. Nuckles of Axton, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt. Two passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment: a 16-year-old girl for minor injuries and a 16-year-old boy for serious injuries.

The driver of the Cavalier was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt. A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old were taken for treatment of minor injuries.

Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

Scene video courtesy BTW21.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Visibility could be reduced down to 1/4 mile in spots early Monday morning.
Several fronts expected ahead of Christmas holiday
Nathan Larson, former Va. House of Delegates candidate, arrested during abduction of...
Former Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl
The O'Dells lost almost everything in a house fire in Dublin.
More than $26k raised for Dublin family who lost house and pets in fire days before Christmas
Virginia adds 3,800 COVID cases, percent positivity ticks down

Latest News

Driver killed in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in NC
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Covington
Norfolk Southern crews have removed nine cars that derailed in downtown Roanoke early Wednesday.
Rail repairs continue following derailment in Roanoke
220 was blocked after a crash involving a fire truck, at the scene of an earlier crash, hit by...
Rt. 220 back open in Franklin Co. after driver hits fire truck