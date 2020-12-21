Advertisement

Political experts discuss future of Virginia Redistricting Commission

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Political experts held a webinar Monday to discuss the future of Virginia’s Redistricting Commission.

They say the immediate future will largely be impacted by how quickly Virginia gets census data.

They say the faster we can get those data, the easier the process will be.

This comes as applications for citizen representatives remain open.

They say rushing the entire process could jeopardize the success of the group.

“You want to be able to understand your district, understand who your representative is, and if it’s absolutely rushed, that could really complicate, I think, the success of the whole initiative,” said Bob Holsworth, political analyst.

The commission will have to act quickly once chosen, as elections for the state’s house of delegates take place in November.

