Roanoke College delays start of second semester due to COVID concerns and network outages

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID concerns and network issues have caused Roanoke College officials to delay the start of their second semester.

Classes were supposed to pick back up January 19, but the college has decided to delay the start date to February 8, due to the virus worsening and a predicted COVID spike.

The college website says this delay also allows them to make sure their network outages are resolved before students are back on campus. IT staff is working to fix the outages after the college experienced a cyber event preventing students and staff from accessing any college files, including campus phones and email.

“Really, it’s a health and safety issue, and this should allow more time for everyone to hopefully get past the spike that is predicted after the holidays and allow the college more time to prepare for the students’ arrival,” Teresa Gereaux, Director of Public Relations for Roanoke College, said.

The semester will now end later, May 17, so it will still be the same length as originally planned.

You can find more information on Roanoke College’s decision to delay the second semester here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.