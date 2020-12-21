Advertisement

Three in Christiansburg treated after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Photo courtesy: AP Images
Photo courtesy: AP Images (AP Photos)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2020
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Emergency Services (MCES) is urging people to use generators properly after three people were taken to a hospital for treatment of possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sunday, volunteers from the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Christiansburg Rescue and Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to check carbon monoxide levels in a home after people there were reportedly passing out.

Crews found three people inside the home, two of them unconscious. Crews found CO levels to be about 250 PPM, a deadly concentration, according to MCES

The fire crew found a generator under the home that had been running for two days, according to the homeowner.

MCES says:

Generator Safety
Generator Safety(Montgomery County Emergency Services)

