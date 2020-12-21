Advertisement

University of Virginia model projects early February coronavirus peak in Virginia

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks across our hometowns continue to adapt to pandemic living.

But new modeling suggests we aren’t out of the woods quite yet.

“We take the recent trend and project that forward,” said Bryan Lewis, University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute research associate professor.

Lewis says the UVA model has a new peak projected for coronavirus cases in the state.

Across our region that timing varies - but most of our hometowns are projected to peak somewhere in the last weeks of January, just ahead of the model’s projection of an early February statewide peak.

The post-Thanksgiving surge is what’s leading to that projection.

“We’re assuming that basically the last couple of weeks of experience, including the current policies and people’s adherence to it, stay in place throughout,” said Lewis.

Health officials nationwide are encouraging folks to limit the number of people in their gatherings during the holidays.

Lewis says the peaks on these models could drop with those adjustments.

“So as we encourage people to have much smaller gatherings, we’ll decrease the overall level of transmission and then we can follow a path that might be a little bit more controlled,” said Lewis.

Lewis says vaccines are accounted for in the model, but because their distribution is limited at the moment, they don’t impact the prediction too much.

“It pushes in the trajectory just a little bit. It does lead to some reduction in overall cases, but again that’s sort of an optimistic view of what might end up happening,” said Lewis.

The model suggests we could see 98,000 new statewide cases in the first week of February. That figure would be 13 times higher than the summer peak.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Visibility could be reduced down to 1/4 mile in spots early Monday morning.
Several fronts expected ahead of Christmas holiday
Nathan Larson, former Va. House of Delegates candidate, arrested during abduction of...
Former Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl
The O'Dells lost almost everything in a house fire in Dublin.
More than $26k raised for Dublin family who lost house and pets in fire days before Christmas
Photo courtesy: AP Images
Three in Christiansburg treated after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Latest News

Nurse Has Allergic Reaction to COVID Vaccine
Nurse at SOVAH Health Danville sees mild allergic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine
Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’
Dr. Anish Mahajan of the UCLA Medical Center talks about the devastation of coronavirus on...
California hospitals discuss rationing care as virus surges
Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine
Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine