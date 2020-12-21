Advertisement

VA see more than 4,000 new COVID cases overnight

(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 310,890 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, December 21, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 4,042 from the 306,848 reported Sunday, a larger increase than Sunday’s 3,876 new cases.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

3,975,016 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with an 11.5 percent positivity rate over the last week, higher than the 11.3 percent reported Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 4,654 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,650 reported Sunday.

2,442 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 2,405 reported Sunday.

27,887 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Virginia adds 3,800 COVID cases, percent positivity ticks down

