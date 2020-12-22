Court records: Man killed in November crash had been chasing wife

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash that killed a man in November was the apparent result of a man chasing his wife after he had allegedly assaulted her, according to Roanoke City court documents obtained by WDBJ7.

Reshawn Martin, 26, was killed in the crash November 20 at Read Mountain Road near Pheasant Run in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police reported the incident began in the city of Roanoke and ended in Botetourt County. Court documents indicate Martin had allegedly assaulted his wife at a home, leading her to drive off to get away. He went after her, and once in Botetourt County, allegedly intentionally crashed his vehicle into hers, disabling his car. He then got into another car and continued chasing her.

His wife then turned around and returned to where her car had been hit, according to court records, and Martin continued following her. He got out of the car he was driving and ran after his wife’s car, then jumped on top of her car. She then crashed into a ravine filled with boulders.

Both were taken to a hospital; Martin died the next morning from his injuries.

Police indicated other family members were involved in the ongoing dispute and at least one person fired a gun, once in Botetourt County, and Martin may have been shot in the knee in the events leading to the fatal crash.

Witnesses indicated Martin had used cocaine in the days before the incident, according to court records, and believed the drug use contributed to aggressive behavior against his wife.

