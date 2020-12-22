Advertisement

Crews fighting double house fire in southeast Roanoke

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire is fighting a second-alarm fire on the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE in Roanoke.

Two homes are on fire, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

There is no word yet on injuries or the cause.

WDBJ7 has a crew there gathering information.

Caption

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving sedan and dump truck blocked 220 southbound near Rocky Mount in Franklin County
18-year-old killed in crash on 220 in Franklin County
You will be able to see the planets from your home.
The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn: What you need to know
Gina Renee Hall
40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County
All the highlighted counties in tan are under a wind advisory through noon on Tuesday.
Wind advisory in place, mountain snow expected tonight
Nurse Has Allergic Reaction to COVID Vaccine
Nurse at SOVAH Health Danville sees mild allergic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

House Fire on 10 1/2 Street SE in Roanoke
House Fire on 10 1/2 Street SE in Roanoke
Surveillance photo released as part of investigation in thefts from homes and vehicles in South...
South Boston Police investigating burglaries from homes and vehicles
Roanoke Fire-10 1/2 Street
Danville courthouse closed due to COVID exposure