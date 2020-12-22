Crews fighting double house fire in southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire is fighting a second-alarm fire on the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE in Roanoke.

Two homes are on fire, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

There is no word yet on injuries or the cause.

WDBJ7 has a crew there gathering information.

Units are responding to a #2ndAlarm #fire on 100 block of 10 1/2 St SE. Two homes are involved. Units are currently working to extinguish the flames. #RoanokeFireEMS pic.twitter.com/xrYtzdcNqo — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) December 22, 2020

