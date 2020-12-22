Crews fighting double house fire in southeast Roanoke
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire is fighting a second-alarm fire on the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE in Roanoke.
Two homes are on fire, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
There is no word yet on injuries or the cause.
WDBJ7 has a crew there gathering information.
Units are responding to a #2ndAlarm #fire on 100 block of 10 1/2 St SE. Two homes are involved. Units are currently working to extinguish the flames. #RoanokeFireEMS pic.twitter.com/xrYtzdcNqo— Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) December 22, 2020
