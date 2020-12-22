Advertisement

Deputies free alligator wedged in Florida storm drain

Watch for those jaws
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.(Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (Gray News) – “To protect and to serve”: The police motto doesn’t just apply to people in southwest Florida.

For the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, scaly critters get the same treatment.

Deputies freed an alligator that got stuck in a storm drain this week.

“Thanks to our sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls ‘home,’” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.

🎈Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!! 😖 Deputies responded to south Venice this morning to help this...

Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 21, 2020

See you later …

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving sedan and dump truck blocked 220 southbound near Rocky Mount in Franklin County
18-year-old killed in crash on 220 in Franklin County
You will be able to see the planets from your home.
The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn: What you need to know
Gina Renee Hall
40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County
All the highlighted counties in tan are under a wind advisory through noon on Tuesday.
Wind advisory in place, mountain snow expected tonight
Nurse Has Allergic Reaction to COVID Vaccine
Nurse at SOVAH Health Danville sees mild allergic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

House Fire on 10 1/2 Street SE in Roanoke
House Fire on 10 1/2 Street SE in Roanoke
Burger King has a gimmick to get customers to try their new dollar menu.
Burger King giving some customers money to try dollar menu
The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of...
$900B COVID relief bill, including stimulus checks, awaits Trump’s signature
Surveillance photo released as part of investigation in thefts from homes and vehicles in South...
South Boston Police investigating burglaries from homes and vehicles