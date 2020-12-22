Advertisement

Diminishing wind with another front moving in Thursday

A soaking rain Thursday with snow showers early Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The National Weather Service continues with a Wind Advisory for the southwestern part of our area. We could still see some wind gusts top 30-40mph. The wind diminishes later Tuesday with more sunshine. We remain quiet Wednesday with pockets of heavier rain Christmas Eve day. An Arctic front will move through early Friday changing any leftover rain showers into snow showers. This is a dynamic storm system with lots of energy meaning we could see some rain falling heavily at times and a strong gusty wind.

Clouds moved in on schedule yesterday evening and were quite thick, blocking the viewing of the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn for most. Peter Forister managed to snap a photo of it in Charlottesville before the clouds rolled in.

The wind continues to be very gusty this morning, but will diminish later today. Feel like temperatures will be down into the teens and twenties.

Winds will diminish later today.
Winds will diminish later today.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

More sunshine builds in Tuesday and lingers into the start of Wednesday along with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The forecast remains dry until late Wednesday night as a cold front moves toward the region.

CHRISTMAS RAIN, WIND AND COLD & SNOW

Cold, Canadian air will blow into the area behind a strong cold front arriving Christmas Eve. Ahead of the front, rain will fall for nearly all areas most of Thursday into Thursday night. This means it will likely be soggy if you’re going to see Christmas lights.

A soaking rain arrives Christmas Eve and will continue through around midnight before tapering...
A soaking rain arrives Christmas Eve and will continue through around midnight before tapering off.

Cold air will quickly move in behind the front Christmas morning and may end up changing rain over to snow if it can arrive fast enough. This isn’t typically a good snow maker for our area, and often only the mountains are likely to see the accumulating snow. However, with strong winds, snow showers will likely blow over the mountains. Getting a coating or dusting is still unlikely for most outside of the typical areas along the VA/WV border. However, we’ll monitor as the week goes on.

We could see a few snow showers on Christmas Day if the cold air catches up to the leftover...
We could see a few snow showers on Christmas Day if the cold air catches up to the leftover moisture.

Winds will turn very gusty behind the front Christmas Day and high temperatures will likely never make it out of the 20s to low 30s in most areas. Friday along with very windy conditions.

Might be a good day to get the fireplace going.

