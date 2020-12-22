Advertisement

FarmBurguesa feeds 250 Roanoke kids

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - FarmBurguesa and Feeding Southwest Virginia are teaming up to feed Roanoke families this holiday season.

Tuesday, the restaurant and non-profit teamed up to hand out turkeys and holiday sides to families at a drive-up event at the Community Solutions Center.

Kids also received a hot lunch, complete with a burger and fries.

“Sometimes food-insecurity is a big issue in the community and so for us it’s about giving back to our community,” said Kat Pascal, co-founder of FarmBurguesa.

FarmBurguesa prepared 250 meals to be handed out.

“We appreciate them so very much. We know that all the restaurants and small businesses like that have struggled during the pandemic, but they have found ways to be most generous,” said Pamela Irvine, President/CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

