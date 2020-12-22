Advertisement

Hokies Use Big Second Half to Down Longwood, 84-58

Jalen Cone Scored 18 Points In the Win
Virginia Tech's Wabissa Bede 3 looks to pass past Longwood's 55 Juan Munoz in the first half of...
Virginia Tech's Wabissa Bede 3 looks to pass past Longwood's 55 Juan Munoz in the first half of the Longwood - Virginia Tech NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Monday December 21 2020. (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool) (MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times | (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool))
By Travis Wells
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech over Longwood 84-58 on Monday night.

Cone shot 6 of 15 from the floor – all 3-pointers – for the Hokies (7-1), who struggled for 30 minutes before pulling away down the stretch to win their third straight game. Keve Aluma added 14 points and Joe Bamisile finished with 11, leading a balanced Virginia Tech offense as 10 players scored.

Leslie Nkereuwem paced Longwood (1-7) with 10 points.

The Lancers trailed 45-40 after a basket by Juan Munoz with 11:39 remaining. The Hokies, though, scored on their next 13 possessions to pull away, with Cone hitting three of Virginia Tech’s five 3-pointers in that span.

