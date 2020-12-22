Lynchburg police investigating string of catalytic converter thefts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police are investigating after a recent string of catalytic converter thefts.

The Lynchburg Police Department has received 24 reports involving 31 vehicles since September 2020.

LPD said the targeted vehicles have high ground clearance, which allows the converters to be removed quickly with a cutting tool. Most of the reported thefts have taken place in business and church parking lots overnight or during the weekend when businesses are closed.

Catalytic converters are targeted due to the value of precious metals inside the casing, according to LPD. They are sold to metal recyclers or to individuals.

The LPD asks residents to be aware and report any suspicious activity. Suspicious activity associated with the theft of the converters includes:

A person working under a vehicle in a parking lot or behind a business.

A person with an electric saw or grinder appearing to work on a vehicle.

Cutting or grinding noises while the suspect is under a car.

Subjects quickly jacking up a vehicle, sliding under it to remove the converter, and leaving abruptly.

Work being done on vehicles in locations such as grocery store lots, apartment lots, parking garages, satellite parking areas, or on business owned vehicles after hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD at 434-455-6141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. If you think you may have captured video of a theft, contact the LPD at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.