RPD gives out turkeys to families for Christmas

RPD members picked up the turkeys from Kroger earlier Tuesday before hand delivering them.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Roanoke Police Department spent several hours Tuesday picking up and handing out turkeys to families around Roanoke.

The turkeys come from Kroger and were hand-delivered to families. RPD also did this last month for Thanksgiving.

”It’s been a really hard year, and this is the best way we can give back, and you know, everyone can use a break. It’s the holiday season, and it’s always nice to give, so that’s why we want to partner with Kroger and hand out some turkeys to people in need,” said Sergeant R.A. Reynolds.

