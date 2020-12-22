RPD gives out turkeys to families for Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Roanoke Police Department spent several hours Tuesday picking up and handing out turkeys to families around Roanoke.

The turkeys come from Kroger and were hand-delivered to families. RPD also did this last month for Thanksgiving.

”It’s been a really hard year, and this is the best way we can give back, and you know, everyone can use a break. It’s the holiday season, and it’s always nice to give, so that’s why we want to partner with Kroger and hand out some turkeys to people in need,” said Sergeant R.A. Reynolds.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.