South Boston Police investigating burglaries from homes and vehicles

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The South Boston Police Department is investigating what it calls a higher-than-average number of cases involving the theft of items from vehicles, as well as breaking-and-entering to homes.

In the last two weeks, at least four vehicles in the Forest Drive area were borken into, with things stolen, according to police.

There were also two homes broken into on Marshall Avenue and one on Penick Avenue. Police are using surveillance video and pictures to help in the investigation, and are asking residents to be vigilant in looking out for themselves and their neighbors.

Anyone seeing any suspicious activity is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information related to these thefts is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7273 or The Halifax County Crime line at 434-476-8445. People with information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

