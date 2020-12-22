Advertisement

South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus

McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into...
McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus,” his office said in a release.(Source: WCSC/File)
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for the coronavirus and was slated to receive outpatient antibody treatment for “mild symptoms,” his office said Tuesday.

McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus,” his office said in a release. McMaster’s wife, 73-year-old Peggy McMaster, tested positive last week but remains asymptomatic, officials said.

On the advice of his personal physician, the governor was slated to receive monoclonal antibody treatment Tuesday, which his office called a “preventative measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms.” Saying that McMaster was in “good spirits,” his office said the governor was “experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue.”

The governor was tested last week at the same time as his wife but had a negative result at the time, his office said.

Both McMasters had attended a Christmas event at the White House earlier last week and took a “precautionary, routine test” Thursday.

Since that time, Peggy McMaster planned to isolate for 10 days, while the governor’s office said he would quarantine for a week while testing regularly and continuing his official duties.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving sedan and dump truck blocked 220 southbound near Rocky Mount in Franklin County
18-year-old killed in crash on 220 in Franklin County
You will be able to see the planets from your home.
The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn: What you need to know
Gina Renee Hall
40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County
All the highlighted counties in tan are under a wind advisory through noon on Tuesday.
Wind advisory in place, mountain snow expected tonight
Nurse Has Allergic Reaction to COVID Vaccine
Nurse at SOVAH Health Danville sees mild allergic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro discusses school reopening with Dr. Deborah Birx...
White House virus coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
AP source: Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) has broken ground to build a...
$25.5M center for manufacturing advancement coming to Danville
Here’s what the COVID relief package — part of a $2.3 trillion spending bill — could mean for...
What the new COVID relief package means for your money