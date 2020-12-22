Truckers at White’s Travel Center are familiar with hands free calling on the road

RAPHINE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nobody’s on the road more than long haul truckers, and when they need to make a call, as driver Nathaniel Walker said, “You don’t want to take your eyes off the road when you’re talking.”

So these pros have been hands-free for a long time and are ready for a new Virginia law that begins January 1, making it a crime to hold a phone while driving.

“Oh, yeah,” said Walker, “About four years now.”

Jacob Rucker is the retail store manager at White’s Travel Center, the largest and busiest Petro truck stop on the East Coast.

“You’ll see them on their headsets even outside of their vehicles,” Rucker said, “We sell a wide variety of headsets. It’s always been the preferred method of communication for drivers, really, as they come in.”

“Most people do it like this,” said trucker Dilvar Sekhon, pointing at his headset. “Most drivers.”

“If we receive calls from our managers, driver managers, all we have to do is just put them on and push a button,” explained Walker.

It’s a simple, distraction-free method truckers say they hope we’ll all adopt.

“That is a good thing is nothing in hand,” Sekhon said. “You always stick with steering.”

Although store manager Rucker prefers his own method.

“Personally,” he said, “I’m sticking with ear buds.”

