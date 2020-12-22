Advertisement

Truckers at White’s Travel Center are familiar with hands free calling on the road

Hands Free phone headsets on display at the White's Travel Center retail store in Raphine, Va.
Hands Free phone headsets on display at the White's Travel Center retail store in Raphine, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPHINE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nobody’s on the road more than long haul truckers, and when they need to make a call, as driver Nathaniel Walker said, “You don’t want to take your eyes off the road when you’re talking.”

So these pros have been hands-free for a long time and are ready for a new Virginia law that begins January 1, making it a crime to hold a phone while driving.

“Oh, yeah,” said Walker, “About four years now.”

Jacob Rucker is the retail store manager at White’s Travel Center, the largest and busiest Petro truck stop on the East Coast.

“You’ll see them on their headsets even outside of their vehicles,” Rucker said, “We sell a wide variety of headsets. It’s always been the preferred method of communication for drivers, really, as they come in.”

“Most people do it like this,” said trucker Dilvar Sekhon, pointing at his headset. “Most drivers.”

“If we receive calls from our managers, driver managers, all we have to do is just put them on and push a button,” explained Walker.

It’s a simple, distraction-free method truckers say they hope we’ll all adopt.

“That is a good thing is nothing in hand,” Sekhon said. “You always stick with steering.”

Although store manager Rucker prefers his own method.

“Personally,” he said, “I’m sticking with ear buds.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving sedan and dump truck blocked 220 southbound near Rocky Mount in Franklin County
18-year-old killed in crash on 220 in Franklin County
You will be able to see the planets from your home.
The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn: What you need to know
Gina Renee Hall
40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County
All the highlighted counties in tan are under a wind advisory through noon on Tuesday.
Wind advisory in place, mountain snow expected tonight
Nurse Has Allergic Reaction to COVID Vaccine
Nurse at SOVAH Health Danville sees mild allergic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Fire Burns Two Roanoke Homes
Fire Burns Two Roanoke Homes
Future of Paycheck Protection Program
Future of Paycheck Protection Program
Vaccines Distributed in SW Virginia
Vaccines Distributed in SW Virginia
Roanoke Police Give Turkeys to Those in Need
Roanoke Police Give Turkeys to Those in Need