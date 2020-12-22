Advertisement

Walgreens to offer free antigen testing at certain locations

Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen tests.
Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen tests.(Abbott Labs)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is partnering with Walgreens to provide rapid antigen testing at select locations.

The Abbott BinaxNOW tests will be available for free at four locations through Wednesday, December 30. More locations may be added in early 2021 depending on the availability of federal funding.

“We are pleased to announce this public-private partnership that will help ensure increased access to COVID-19 testing at no cost for some of our most vulnerable communities,” said VDH Public Health and Preparedness Deputy Commissioner Dr. Parham Jaberi. The testing locations selected represent communities that lack a fixed testing location or have higher rates of vulnerable populations.”

The VDH encourages those who are symptomatic or who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 to utilize these tests, as well as people who are at high risk and essential employees.

“Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working in collaboration with Virginia health officials on their efforts to expand access to COVID-19 testing,” said Paul Blankenship, Walgreens regional vice president in Virginia.

Testing will be available to those ages three and up who meet the screening criteria. Walgreens pharmacy employees will oversee the person’s self-administration of the test, and results will be provided within 24 hours.

The initial testing locations are as follows:

  • 3590 Virginia Ave. Collinsville
  • 26036 Cox Rd. North Dinwiddie
  • 4845 Laburnum Ave. Richmond
  • 3220 Halifax Rd. South Boston

You can click here to make an appointment.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving sedan and dump truck blocked 220 southbound near Rocky Mount in Franklin County
18-year-old killed in crash on 220 in Franklin County
You will be able to see the planets from your home.
The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn: What you need to know
Gina Renee Hall
40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County
All the highlighted counties in tan are under a wind advisory through noon on Tuesday.
Wind advisory in place, mountain snow expected tonight
Nurse Has Allergic Reaction to COVID Vaccine
Nurse at SOVAH Health Danville sees mild allergic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness
In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband,...
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
New COVID cases, percent positivity rate trends down Tuesday
Hospitalizations in the state have increased 63 percent over the last 14 days, and doctors fear...
Hospitals in California running out of room in face of COVID-19 surge