Walgreens to offer free antigen testing at certain locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is partnering with Walgreens to provide rapid antigen testing at select locations.

The Abbott BinaxNOW tests will be available for free at four locations through Wednesday, December 30. More locations may be added in early 2021 depending on the availability of federal funding.

“We are pleased to announce this public-private partnership that will help ensure increased access to COVID-19 testing at no cost for some of our most vulnerable communities,” said VDH Public Health and Preparedness Deputy Commissioner Dr. Parham Jaberi. The testing locations selected represent communities that lack a fixed testing location or have higher rates of vulnerable populations.”

The VDH encourages those who are symptomatic or who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 to utilize these tests, as well as people who are at high risk and essential employees.

“Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working in collaboration with Virginia health officials on their efforts to expand access to COVID-19 testing,” said Paul Blankenship, Walgreens regional vice president in Virginia.

Testing will be available to those ages three and up who meet the screening criteria. Walgreens pharmacy employees will oversee the person’s self-administration of the test, and results will be provided within 24 hours.

The initial testing locations are as follows:

3590 Virginia Ave. Collinsville

26036 Cox Rd. North Dinwiddie

4845 Laburnum Ave. Richmond

3220 Halifax Rd. South Boston

You can click here to make an appointment.

