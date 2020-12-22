Advertisement

Zoom to remove 40-minute meeting limit on free calls for the holidays

Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.
Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.(Source: Zoom)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Ca. (WHSV) — In anticipation of the upcoming holidays, Zoom says they will remove the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts so friends and families can gather virtually without the worry of getting disconnected.

The company announced in a blog post on their website a few dates and times for the unlimited meetings. Although some of the days have already passed, there are still others Zoom users can utilize.

According to the blog post, you can be a part of an unlimited Zoom meeting from 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 23 until 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 26; and from 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30 until 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Zoom users won’t have to do a thing to use the unlimited meeting time — Zoom says it will be automatic.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Visibility could be reduced down to 1/4 mile in spots early Monday morning.
Several fronts expected ahead of Christmas holiday
Nathan Larson, former Va. House of Delegates candidate, arrested during abduction of...
Former Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested during abduction of 12-year-old girl
The O'Dells lost almost everything in a house fire in Dublin.
More than $26k raised for Dublin family who lost house and pets in fire days before Christmas
You will be able to see the planets from your home.
The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn: What you need to know

Latest News

In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, is an aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River...
Congress takes aim at climate change in massive relief bill
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks
Hometown Holiday Helpers-Chyna
Hometown Holiday Helpers-Chyna
The new Virginia Redistricting Commission will only have months to act with elections for the...
Political experts discuss future of Virginia Redistricting Commission
The UVA model projects an early February peak for statewide coronavirus cases.
University of Virginia model projects early February coronavirus peak in Virginia