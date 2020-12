BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in the Bedford area may see delays Wednesday morning following a tractor trailer crash.

The accident happened on 460W near Timber Ridge Road just before 3:30 a.m. according to the Bedford Fire Department.

All westbound lanes in the area are currently closed, with detours in place.

No word yet on injuries.

