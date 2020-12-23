Advertisement

Body armor vests donated for Montgomery County’s K9 officers

Christmas came a little early at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, when a couple donated two body armor vests for the K9 officers.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:47 PM EST
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Christmas came a little early at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, when a couple donated two body armor vests for the K9 officers.

The county just re-launched its K9 program this year and hadn’t gotten around to buying the vests just yet. Now, officers Maxx and Archie will have even more protection while they work narcotics cases.

Laurel Gellazuski and her husband donated the vests.

“We just wanted to do something nice for them to say thank you for putting their lives on the line, the officers, the K9s,” Gellazuski said. “We just wanted to say thank you.”

“I just wanted to again extend a thanks from myself and the sheriff’s office,” said Deputy Sheriff and K9 Handler Cody Blankenship. “It’s just a huge contribution and we’re extremely grateful.”

Each vest costs about a thousand dollars and will protect the dogs in the car and on the street. It will also help surrounding departments that don’t have K9 officers.

