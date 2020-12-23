Centra updates visitation policy beginning Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Health will implement new restrictions on visitors beginning Saturday, December 26.

Each patient will be allowed only one visitor.

The health group says this is because of significant surges in COVID among patients.

“We understand the importance visitation has on both our patients and their families; however, the safety of our patients and caregivers remains our top priority,” according to a release. “After significant consideration, Centra will be amending our current visitation restrictions. While we strongly encourage all visitors to stay home, we recognize the emotion of the season. Effective Saturday December 26th ALL Centra Hospitals will limit visitors for procedural and inpatient spaces to ONE visitor per adult for NON-COVID patients and patients in the Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby Units.”

That means one individual visitor per patient will be designated during the patient’s hospital stay. Professional doulas are recognized members of the care team and are not included in the visitor count, according to Centra, as are clergy members.

Exceptions include end of life/compassion care, which will allow for two visitors.

The one designated visitor:

• Must be 18 years of age or older

• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

• Will be screened each time they enter and will be asked a series of questions and have their temperature checked

• Must wear a mask while in any building

• Should limit going in and out of care areas and buildings

• Will be expected to practice social distancing

• Will remain in patient rooms, as congregate waiting rooms will remain closed

Centra says the policy will be monitored and adapted “as needed for the safety of our caregivers and patients.”

Carilion Clinic adopted new visitation guidelines this week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.