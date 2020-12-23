Advertisement

Driver flees after hitting 2-year-old boy in stroller, grandmother in NY crosswalk

By WCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police in New York are looking for the driver of an SUV who sped away after hitting a woman and her 2-year-old grandson as they crossed the road.

Surveillance video shows a 62-year-old grandmother using a crosswalk with her 2-year-old grandson in a stroller on their usual Monday afternoon stroll. She makes it about halfway across when a red SUV, turning left, slams into the stroller carrying the little boy and takes the woman down, too.

“I lose my mind. I can’t eat, sleep, nothing,” the grandmother said.

The woman is still shaken, and it is hard for her to speak about the moment she saw her grandson face down in the road.

“I thought my grandson has died. I grab him and shake him. Thank God, he was alive. I said, ‘Thank God, thank God,’” she said.

The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for cuts and bruises on his head. He is now recovering at home. The woman initially refused medical attention but now plans to go to the hospital because of neck pain.

Police say the driver left the scene after getting out of his car and looking around. They are now searching for him, and they ask anyone who may recognize him to contact Crime Stoppers.

The grandmother says if the driver turned himself in and apologized, she would accept.

“Because God give me life - we have to forgive each other, because people make mistake, we are human beings we make mistake,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving sedan and dump truck blocked 220 southbound near Rocky Mount in Franklin County
18-year-old killed in crash on 220 in Franklin County
Roanoke Fire crews fighting fire on 10 1/2 Street SE
Investigators: Smoking materials led to fire that burned two homes
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
We could see anywhere from 0.50" to 1.50" of rainfall Thursday.
One more dry day Wednesday before a Christmas Eve soaking
Court records: Man killed in November crash had been chasing wife

Latest News

Police say the driver left the scene after getting out of his car and looking around. They are...
Toddler injured after SUV plows into stroller in NY crosswalk
Christmas came a little early at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, when a couple...
Body armor vests donated for Montgomery County’s K9 officers
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help after they say someone stole mail from...
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for mail thieves, needs your help
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies