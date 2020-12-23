Former “Survivor” contestant accused of larceny in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former contestant on the CBS show “Survivor” is facing larceny charges in Pittsylvania County.

Jonny Fairplay, of North Carolina, who competed in the 7th and 16th seasons of the show, was named in a complaint along with Patsy Hall of Danville.

Criminal complaints were issued against both suspects, alleging the grand larceny of items from a home in October. Those things include three bar stools valued at $900, an end table valued at $300, a leather desk chair valued at $750 and a silver necklace valued at $5,000.

Hall and Fairplay were arrested in Danville and released. No trial date has been set.

