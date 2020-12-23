Advertisement

Former “Survivor” contestant accused of larceny in Pittsylvania County

Pittsylvania County has filed charges against former "Survivor" contestant Jonny Fairplay and...
Pittsylvania County has filed charges against former "Survivor" contestant Jonny Fairplay and Patsy Hall(Danville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former contestant on the CBS show “Survivor” is facing larceny charges in Pittsylvania County.

Jonny Fairplay, of North Carolina, who competed in the 7th and 16th seasons of the show, was named in a complaint along with Patsy Hall of Danville.

Criminal complaints were issued against both suspects, alleging the grand larceny of items from a home in October. Those things include three bar stools valued at $900, an end table valued at $300, a leather desk chair valued at $750 and a silver necklace valued at $5,000.

Hall and Fairplay were arrested in Danville and released. No trial date has been set.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving sedan and dump truck blocked 220 southbound near Rocky Mount in Franklin County
18-year-old killed in crash on 220 in Franklin County
Roanoke Fire crews fighting fire on 10 1/2 Street SE
Investigators: Smoking materials led to fire that burned two homes
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
We could see anywhere from 0.50" to 1.50" of rainfall Thursday.
One more dry day Wednesday before a Christmas Eve soaking
Court records: Man killed in November crash had been chasing wife

Latest News

The district says they are continuing to follow phased vaccination plans.
New River Valley Health District says COVID vaccine distribution is going well
A tractor-trailer crash shut down all westbound lanes of 460 in Bedford Wednesday.
Big rig crash shuts down westbound lanes of 460 in Bedford
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 23, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 23, 2020
An Arctic front will lead to several impacts to our forecast.
Wednesday, December 23, Morning FastCast