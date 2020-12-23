Advertisement

Increasing clouds today with a Christmas Eve soaking

A soaking rain Thursday with some snow showers early Friday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing clouds today
  • Rainy & mild Thursday
  • Cold, windy Christmas with snow showers

We remain quiet today with pockets of heavier rain Christmas Eve day. An Arctic front will move through early Friday changing any leftover rain showers into snow showers.

WEDNESDAY

More sunshine builds in Tuesday and lingers into the start of Wednesday along with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The forecast remains dry until late Wednesday night as a very strong cold front moves toward the region. We could see some scattered showers develop after midnight, but the bulk of the rain arrives during daylight hours Thursday.

Rain showers move in late Wednesday into early Thursday.
Rain showers move in late Wednesday into early Thursday.(WDBJ)

CHRISTMAS EVE (THURSDAY)

Thursday will be quite soggy from start to finish. This means a soggy day for last-minute Christmas shopping or checking out the lights Christmas Eve night. We could see anywhere from 0.50″ to 1.5″ of rain as the front exits.

This is a dynamic storm system with lots of energy meaning we could see some rain falling heavily at times with strong, gusty winds. There could even be some damaging wind gusts as the front moves west to east through the region during the late afternoon.

A soaking rain arrives Christmas Eve and will continue through around midnight before tapering...
A soaking rain arrives Christmas Eve and will continue through around midnight before tapering off.(WDBJ)

As temperatures rapidly drop into the 20s after midnight, we could see flash freeze, meaning any leftover moisture (rain/snow) on the roads may not have enough time to evaporate before the temperatures drop below freezing. This could lead to some slick spots later Thursday into Friday.

We also have to watch for the potential of a few scattered snow showers overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Any accumulation would likely be in the mountains.

WEEKEND

Sunshine will be with us for the entire weekend. We’ll still be cold Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but we should climb back into the upper 40s by Sunday.

