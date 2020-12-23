Advertisement

JP’s Toy Drive shops for and distributes toys in Rockbridge

By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - JP’s Toy Drive was raising money in December to get some toys for kids who might not get any at Christmas.

They got enough to go on a spending spree at the Walmart in Lexington, and then with the help of the Glasgow Fire Department and a special assistant in the form of Santa, they made deliveries in Rockbridge County over the weekend.

”Three sheriff’s deputies, myself, JP, some volunteer friends we had with us, several fire trucks, their offroad vehicles and boats and we just went and rode around town, lighting up the horn and dropping present off at the local trailer park and hitting every place we could,” said JP’s Dad, Larry Lindsay.

JP and his Dad Larry then had their event the following night in Shanandoah County, where the program began.

