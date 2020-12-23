Advertisement

Lynchburg General modular ER complete, set to receive patients soon

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra officials provided an update Wednesday on the new modular ER at Lynchburg General.

That unit is a small, enclosed building just outside the hospital’s emergency room.

Centra officials plan to begin using it as soon as they get some equipment in.

They say it’ll help take care of patients needing to be evaluated in an emergency setting who also have COVID symptoms.

“That space will be an area where we can evaluate for COVID and offload some of the work that needs to go into the emergency room, because our ER is also quite busy,” said Chris Lewis, vice president of medical affairs.

Construction was completed this week. They say final inspections were done Wednesday.

