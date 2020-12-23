Advertisement

Mail stolen from Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

Donations assumed to be among the stolen pieces of mail
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mail was stolen Tuesday night from the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, as well as neighbors along Coleman Road, according to the center.

A statement from the wildlife center reads, “This is a blow to the center since we rely on donations and we typically receive numerous holiday donations this time of year. Some days we can receive thousands of dollars in checks.”

Police and the post office inspector have been notified.

Wildlife Center officials say they are concerned about the chance that personal information could have been stolen. If you or someone you know has mailed anything to the center recently, you’re asked to call to confirm it was received.

The center’s number is 540-798-9836. If you have any information about who stole the mail, you’re asked to call the Postal Inspector at 877-875-2455.

