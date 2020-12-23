Advertisement

Man arrested after Henry County standoff

Mugshot of Tommy Strothers, Jr., arrested in Henry County after a standoff.
Mugshot of Tommy Strothers, Jr., arrested in Henry County after a standoff.(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday after a standoff.

Deputies were looking for a wanted person late Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office, on Henry Street in Stanleytown. While at the home, they saw a man armed with a rifle come out of a nearby home on the same street. The deputy recognized the man as Tommy Joe Strothers, Jr., who was also wanted on outstanding warrants, according to investigators.

When the deputy approached Strothers, Strothers went back into the home, according to deputies, and Strothers ignored attempts to get him to come back out. Deputies got a search warrant to enter the home, and negotiators continued trying to get him to exit the home.

About three and a half hours later, a tactical unit from the Sheriff’s Office entered the home, and found him hiding in the attic.

He was taken into custody on three outstanding charges: Capias Fail to Obey Court Order (Felony from Patrick County), Home Electronic Incarceration Violation (misdemeanor from Patrick County) and Capias Fail to Appear (misdemeanor from Henry County). He also was charged with Obstruction of Justice (misdemeanor) for failing to exit the home.

He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

