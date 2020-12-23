Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for mail thieves, needs your help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help after they say someone stole mail from dozens of people in Riner and Christiansburg overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Deputies were bombarded with phone calls Sunday of people waking up to find their mailboxes open and contents thrown around or missing.

“I’ll have to say this is probably one of the first times it was this widespread,” said Lt. Mark Hollandsworth.

He says they have gotten more than 40 calls from victims, but believes many more were impacted.

“It started out in one area and as the morning progressed it seemed to work its way from the Riner area all the way down Route 8 in Christiansburg,” Hollandsworth said.

Now they’re on the hunt for two people caught on surveillance. Hollandsworth said the car is a dark-colored, late 1990 or 2000 model Jeep that might have aftermarket fog lights mounted on the front bumper near the license plate.

“That’s all we have to go on right now so we’re really hoping that someone has better video or that they might have seen the vehicle out and that might jog their memory,” he said.

Hollandsworth said it’s likely these Grinches took gift cards, cash and checks as they left a trail of opened mail in their wake.

“We’re in the process of trying to get all of what we have recovered back to folks especially during the holiday season,” Hollandsworth said.

He suggests signing up for the US Postal Service’s Informed Delivery System that sends you an email each day with pictures of your mail.

“It could help in an instant like this where everything was taken so we can at least know how many pieces of mail was taken,” Hollandsworth said. “I know what I’m getting every day and if something is missing then obviously there’s a question there.”

But for now, we just have a few pictures to go on until the suspects are identified.

“You never want to see a Grinch this time of year,” Hollandsworth said. “Hopefully it’ll turn out for the best if we can get some information and folks can come forward.”

The Informed Delivery System is free to sign up for.

If you are a victim of mail theft or have any information that can help police you’re asked to contact Inv. ST McMillan at 540-382-6915 or email him: mcmillanst@vamcso.org.

