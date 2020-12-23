New River Valley Health District says COVID vaccine distribution is going well

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The newest approved COVID-19 vaccine is being delivered to health districts and facilities across Virginia this week, including the New River Valley.

The New River Valley Health District says COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been doing well so far.

With more on the way, they are looking to continue to follow phased vaccination plans.

“The delivery, the shipments have gone quite smoothly and they’ve also have either started or are planning to start the vaccination,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Valley District.

For now, vaccine distribution is still limited to those in priority group 1a in Virginia, but it will be expanded as supplies and resources to administer the vaccine increase.

“You know the long-term care facilities, it’s under agreements with CVS and Walgreens. I will say in the New River Health District, all of our facilities have been assigned with one of those, and they’re expecting those to happen within the next week or two as well,” she said.

Dr. Bissell said in last week’s COVID-19 update, even though the general population may not see vaccinations until next year, there should be enough vaccines for them – since more vaccines are being developed.

“Enough is held back for the second dose for that same number of vaccines, so whatever facility, whether it’s the hospital facilities, whether it’s us or whether it’s the CVS and Walgreens for the long-term cares, whatever is shipped, there’s enough held back to ensure that the second dose is available for those folks,” said Bissell.

Health leaders say although health care workers and facilities are being vaccinated, all are encouraged to continue to take action to prevent the spread of COVID in the community by following all safety guidelines.

There will be another COVID-19 update from the NRV Health District Wednesday.

