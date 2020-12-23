Advertisement

Radford City Police Department to help kids ‘track’ Santa on Christmas Eve

By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids have a chance to call and track Santa’s sleigh though the Radford City Police Department and their 911 Communication’s Center.

The call to ‘track’ Santa also doubles as a learning opportunity.

Kids will be able to call and find out Santa’s current location, but also practice interacting with dispatchers.

“That way if an emergency were to arise and they needed to call 911 they will have a better understanding on how to do that and be able to provide dispatchers with that information we see can get help to them,” said Lt. Adam Frost, Radford City Police Department.

A dispatch ‘elf’ will ask kids for their address so they can see how far ‘Santa’ is from their house.

“Then that way if they ever have to call us for an emergency, they’ve had interaction with 911 dispatchers and hopefully they’ll remember that and won’t be scared to call and give us any information we may need at that time,” said Kim Conner, a supervisor for Radford City 911 Communications Center.

Kids can call from 7 to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve at 540-267-3704.

