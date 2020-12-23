Advertisement

SENIOR ALERT issued for Chesterfield man

A Senior Alert has been issued for 84-year-old James Milton Lafollette, who suffers from a...
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a man missing out of Chesterfield.

The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for 84-year-old James Milton Lafollette.

Lafollette is a white man standing 5-foot-8-inches and weighing 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray, balding hair.

Lafollette was last reported seen at his home around 7:15 p.m. December 22.

He may be driving a white 2016 Ford Taurus with Virginia plates UJH-7724.

Lafollette suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety, according to police

His clothing at the time he went missing is unknown. His direction of travel is also unknown.

If you have any information about the missing man, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 1-804-748-1251.

