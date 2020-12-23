SOVAH Health reports record high of COVID-19 patients

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Throughout the entire pandemic, SOVAH Health has never had more COVID-19 patients than they do right now, with 58 between both campuses, 28 in Martinsville and 30 in Danville.

In a video released Wednesday morning, the hospital says it’s still not near capacity.

“We have adequate capacity to continue caring for you. Our administration has worked hard to make sure we have staffing and enough beds,” said Rebakah Fine, hospitalist at SOVAH Health Martinsville.

Danville, Henry County and Pittsylvania County have averaged over 20 cases per day over the last week.

West Piedmont health official Nancy Bell anticipates numbers will jump after the holidays.

“We now know there was a surge after Thanksgiving and we are very concerned about another Christmas surge as well,” said Bell.

Even as SOVAH Health received the first doses of the vaccine last week, Bell says there could not be a worse time for another surge of hospitalizations than now.

“After Christmas we will be in vaccine mode plus surge mode, which will be unfortunate because of staffing limitations for the hospital and everyone,” said Bell.

That’s why Bell and SOVAH leaders hope people will see the COVID numbers and reconsider holiday plans that do not follow guidelines.

