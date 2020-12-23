Advertisement

SOVAH Health reports record high of COVID-19 patients

By Kendall Davis
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Throughout the entire pandemic, SOVAH Health has never had more COVID-19 patients than they do right now, with 58 between both campuses, 28 in Martinsville and 30 in Danville.

In a video released Wednesday morning, the hospital says it’s still not near capacity.

“We have adequate capacity to continue caring for you. Our administration has worked hard to make sure we have staffing and enough beds,” said Rebakah Fine, hospitalist at SOVAH Health Martinsville.

Danville, Henry County and Pittsylvania County have averaged over 20 cases per day over the last week.

West Piedmont health official Nancy Bell anticipates numbers will jump after the holidays.

“We now know there was a surge after Thanksgiving and we are very concerned about another Christmas surge as well,” said Bell.

Even as SOVAH Health received the first doses of the vaccine last week, Bell says there could not be a worse time for another surge of hospitalizations than now.

“After Christmas we will be in vaccine mode plus surge mode, which will be unfortunate because of staffing limitations for the hospital and everyone,” said Bell.

That’s why Bell and SOVAH leaders hope people will see the COVID numbers and reconsider holiday plans that do not follow guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving sedan and dump truck blocked 220 southbound near Rocky Mount in Franklin County
18-year-old killed in crash on 220 in Franklin County
Roanoke Fire crews fighting fire on 10 1/2 Street SE
Investigators: Smoking materials led to fire that burned two homes
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
Court records: Man killed in November crash had been chasing wife

Latest News

A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
Carilion Vaccine Rollout
Carilion Clinic vaccination rollout now includes Moderna vaccine
The modular ER unit went under final inspections Wednesday according to Centra officials.
Lynchburg General modular ER complete, set to receive patients soon
Centra says nearly 30% of the beds at Lynchburg General are now committed for coronavirus care.
Centra officials say nearly 30% of Lynchburg General bed capacity now for coronavirus care