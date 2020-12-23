Advertisement

No injuries reported in Roanoke Co. tractor trailer fire

Fire
Fire("flame-texture-19" by designshard is licensed under CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire has been cleared, according to VDOT. The Valley View off ramp is still narrowed.

EARLIER: Roanoke drivers may be delayed Wednesday morning due to a tractor trailer fire on I-581S.

The incident is at mile marker 4.2 in Roanoke County, at exit 3W - Roanoke

VDOT says the south right shoulder is currently closed and the Valley View off ramp is narrowed.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and there is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

