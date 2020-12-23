VA reports more than 4,500 new COVID cases Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 319,133 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, December 23, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 4,652 from the 314,481 reported Tuesday, a higher increase than Tuesday’s 3,591 new cases.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,029,903 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with an 11.6 percent positivity rate over the last week, higher than the 11.4 percent reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 4,760 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,705 reported Tuesday.

2,586 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 2,508 reported Tuesday.

For the Near Southwest Region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities, as of Wednesday, there are 363 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 83 in intensive care and 44 on ventilators.

28,330 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

