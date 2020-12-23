Advertisement

VDH gives COVID vaccine to EMS workers

Roanoke EMS Vaccinations
Roanoke EMS Vaccinations(Roanoke County)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health administer the COVID-19 vaccine to up dozens of EMS workers Wednesday from within the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

In addition to vaccinating front-line workers, it served as a trial run for how future public vaccination events will be done.

Local fire chiefs announced they were receiving the vaccine to “underscore that it is safe and effective for them and their personnel, and to also encourage their communities to take the vaccine when it becomes available,” according to a Roanoke County spokesperson.

Participating chiefs included:

Chief Steve Simon, Roanoke County

Chief David Hoback, City of Roanoke

Chief John Prillaman, City of Salem

Chief Jason Ferguson, Botetourt County

Jim Cady, Emergency Management Coordinator for Craig County

Ryan Muterspaugh, Public Safety Director for Alleghany County

