Virginia Department of Health launches vaccine data dashboard

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Virginia Department of Health has added COVID-19 vaccine data to the COVID-19 Daily Dashboard on two new tabs, Vaccine Summary and Vaccine Demographics. This new information, according to VDH, is designed to keep the public informed about the numbers of COVID-19 vaccines distributed and administered in Virginia. It will be updated daily.

“We are providing this information because there is a lot of interest in COVID-19 vaccine.” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “In this initial phase, our VDH teams are working with healthcare systems to get vaccines to healthcare personnel and with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff. As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine gradually increases, it will continue to be offered to additional groups.”

VDH says it will take months to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated, and urges Virginians to continue with other strategies to

help stop the spread of the virus – wear a face mask, physical distance, wash hands often, and limit the size of social gatherings.

The currently available COVID-19 vaccines require two doses, given three or four weeks apart, depending on which vaccine is received. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of illness from COVID-19, according to VDH. People should receive the same type of vaccine for both doses.

Information entered into the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) will allow providers to know when to give the second dose to a person and which type of vaccine to give.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered displayed on the dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered, according to VDH. The data on administered vaccines come from VIIS.

