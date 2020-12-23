Woman wanted for burglary in Bedford County arrested

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman wanted by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for larceny and burglary has been arrested.

Shannon Dalton was taken into custody by the US Marshals Task Force.

The burglary was reported in the 6000 block of Stewartsville Road November 30. The victim reported numerous items being stolen, including firearms, tools, cash and a vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Shannon Elaine Dalton; the sheriff’s office issued warrants for burglary and two counts of grand larceny. Dalton was considered a fugitive.

