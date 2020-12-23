Wytheville pays tribute to late Virginia State Police trooper

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are thanking the town of Wytheville, plus the Wytheville police and fire departments and Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, for a tribute paid Tuesday for a late trooper.

VSP Special Agent HW Alderson passed away Dec. 21 unexpectedly, according to state police.

A Facebook post from the Giles County Sheriff’s Office reads, “Though many in our community may not have known Special Agent Harry Alderson (VSP), we are most definitely in debt for his services. S/A Alderson was never but a phone call away from showing up on some of the most unfortunate scenes we have been called to. S/A Alderson assisted with several shooting scenes, break-ins, and arsons throughout the county. He was quick with a joke and had the ability to make even the bleakest of situations seem better. He fondly talked about the people of our county and the beauty of our surroundings. He was a friend first and a colleague second to everyone he worked with.”

Retired VSP Trooper M. Russo shot the attached video, shared by Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.