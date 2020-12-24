Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad among first group to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The New River Health District has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

People who work at the hospitals already started getting vaccines last week, but a shipment of 600 just arrived for the health district for other front-line workers.

Volunteers at the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad were some of the first people to get a dose.

“The delivery was delayed and we weren’t sure when we were going to get it, so now that we have actually received our first vaccine, we are scrambling to get people in and go ahead and start vaccinating today,” said New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell.

Volunteers at the rescue squad were some of the first in line.

“I can just tell you when I woke up this morning I felt excited, I felt really good about it for the first time in a long time,” said Driver and Associate Technical Rescue Member Dan Crowder.

“I’m really grateful that we had that opportunity and that they were so quick to give it to us,” said EMT Thinna Svetanant.

The volunteers are proud to let you know they got the vaccine, not just for themselves but also for the patients they treat each day.

“We get that call and it goes out as a Code Red then we know this is a COVID positive patient, it’s easier to walk into that situation knowing we have an added level of protection to go along with our PPE and everything else that we do,” said Field Supervisor Drew Manzella.

They’ve got the stickers and the cards to prove that they did it.

“It was really not that bad, it felt exactly like a flu shot,” Svetanant said.

While they may have been a little nervous about the needles or being part of cutting-edge science, it’s something they’re proud to have done and encourage everyone to step forward and get one when it’s your turn.

“Anything we have like this as a tool in our arsenal to better help us serve the community and be able to do it with better peace of mind is a benefit to us, to the community,” Manzella said.

More than 50 percent of the rescue squad was vaccinated in the first three hours of distribution on Wednesday.

There are still many more people in line. The health district is getting ready each day for how to gradually roll this out for everyone else. Bissell said the older population and educators will be in the next group to receive vaccines. The district plans to follow state guidelines on how to distribute it.

Bissell is hopeful to get a new shipment of vaccines each week.

Also during Wednesday’s media briefing, Bissell said the healthcare systems are stretched thin. She, like other district directors, is asking people to reconsider their travel plans in anticipation of another bump in cases.

“We can still make changes, we still have time to help change the course of things and help to tame the pandemic,” Bissell said.

Right now the district is seeing a shift in cases from the college population to working age and people over 60 in long term care facilities.

