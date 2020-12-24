Advertisement

Botetourt County officials and businesses worry about new water access fees

Outfitters worry the new permit will force them to stop using the six DWR boat ramps in Botetourt County.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -During 2020, people have needed somewhere to escape to. And says Twin River Outfitters owner John Mays, there are few better places than the Upper James River.

“On a typical Saturday, we’ll have two to three hundred people coming through our doors, doing a whole variety of activities,” he said.

For years, access to that river has been free. But starting January 1, kayakers, inner tubers and others will have to have an access permit if they use a DWR boat landing. Those with a valid hunting or fishing license will be exempt.

The access permit is a small fee - $4 per day or $23 per year - but says Mays it will have a big impact.

“It creates a barrier for people getting outside doing fun wholesome activities with their family,” he said.

Mays worries that having to get a permit could deter some people from coming to the river. It also complicates things for businesses like his, who will need to figure out whether or not people have permits before they get on the water.

“It just adds a whole layer of complexity during the check-in process that we just aren’t staffed to handle,” he said.

Tuesday, Botetourt County agreed with those concerns, urging the General Assembly, which approved the permit change earlier this year, to make a fix for outfitters.

For his part, Mays says allowing outfitters to buy the permits in bulk would be a step in the right direction. Ideally, he’d like to see more.

“The best thing would be to just not have any tax at all,” he said.

