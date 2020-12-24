BRISCNET says phase one of Bedford County broadband expansion nearly complete

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As more people work at home through the coronavirus pandemic, connecting to the internet has become more important than ever.

Towers have popped up across Bedford County as crucial broadband expansion continues into the new year.

“I call, quite frankly, broadband internet the fourth utility. Every home needs water, it needs electricity, it needs heat, but more importantly today it needs connectivity,” said John Manning, BRISCNET president.

Manning says homes are already getting service throughout the county.

Ten towers are operational - but there’s more work to be done.

“We’ve got two more to go and we connect everybody that is readily connected. That’s the near future,” said Manning.

A water tower in the New London area is getting some final touches done as a part of that.

Manning says they have some final installs to complete before that site is fully online.

“And there we will have four antennas that will be mounted to the side of that water tank and that should be complete within three to four weeks,” said Manning.

But even after the 12 towers are up and running, Manning says the work doesn’t stop there.

Getting all the towers online is just phase one.

“We can then come back and say alright, who are we not covering and how can we best cover those,” said Manning.

Phases two and three will help reach out to even more people. Manning says that may require additional sites or more capacity on current towers.

